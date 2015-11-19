FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom H1 revenue up 3.2 pct at EUR 245.0 mln
#Communications Equipment
November 19, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kapsch Trafficcom H1 revenue up 3.2 pct at EUR 245.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* H1 profit 19.2 million euros ($20.54 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue of 245.0 million euros was 3.2 pct above previous year’s value of 237.4 million euros

* H1 EBIT increased from 17.6 million euros in comparison period of previous year by 55.9 pct to 27.4 million euros

* Anticipates FY EBIT margin of 10 pct in core business, assuming a stable revenue level over current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
