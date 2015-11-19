BRIEF-ADO Properties 9-month EBITDA from rental activities up by 81 pct yoy

Nov 19 (Reuters) - ADO Properties Sarl :

* Income from rental activities increased by 88 pct year-on-year to 46.7 million euros ($49.95 million) in first nine months of year (30.9.2014: 24.8 million euros)

* FFO1 (without profit from disposals) in Q3 2015 rose by approximately 125 pct to 8.5 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA from rental activities increased by 81 pct from 18.9 million euros to 34.2 million euros

* Outlook for 2015 remains positive - FFO forecast confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)