BRIEF-Servier exercises exclusive licensing option for Cellectis UCART19
November 19, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Servier exercises exclusive licensing option for Cellectis UCART19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :

* Servier exercises exclusive worldwide licensing option with Cellectis for UCART19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy for hematological malignancies

* Says Pfizer Inc. and Servier entered into exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to co-develop and commercialize UCART19

* Pfizer and Servier will work together on a joint clinical development program for UCART19 and share development costs

* Will Cellectis receive from Servier a payment of $38.2 million upon signature

* Cellectis is eligible for over $300 million of milestone payments, research and development financing, and royalties on sales from Servier

* Says financial terms for Servier agreement with Pfizer were not disclosed

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
