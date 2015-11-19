FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tobii founders sell part of holding in the firm
November 19, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tobii founders sell part of holding in the firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tobii AB

* Sale of shares in Tobii AB (publ)

* Says group of shareholders consisting of Henrik Eskilsson, Eskilsson Consulting, John Elvesjo, Marten Skogo, Northzone Ventures AS, Amadeus Capital Partners ltd and Intel Capital Corporation have sold in aggregate approximately 8.9 million shares in Tobii

* Eskilsson, Elvesjo and Skogo are Tobii’s founders

* Says price of SEK 70 per share

* Tobii shares closed at 76.50 SEK on Wednesday

* Says sale represented approximately 20-32 per cent of respective share holdings before placing Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

