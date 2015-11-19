BRIEF-UK Lender Close Brothers says remains confident in FY outlook

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc
* Trading update
* Market conditions in Q1 have been challenging, but we remain confident in outlook for year
* Banking we continue to achieve solid growth at good returns
* Banking division continued to deliver solid growth, with loan book up 2.8 pct in three month period to 5.9 billion stg
* Winterflood is well positioned but remains sensitive to market conditions.
* Winterflood is well positioned but remains sensitive to market conditions.
* In asset management we expect to see continued net inflows and progress in business.