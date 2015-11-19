FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK Lender Close Brothers says remains confident in FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Trading update

* Market conditions in Q1 have been challenging, but we remain confident in outlook for year

* Banking we continue to achieve solid growth at good returns

* Banking division continued to deliver solid growth, with loan book up 2.8 pct in three month period to 5.9 billion stg

* Winterflood is well positioned but remains sensitive to market conditions.

* In asset management we expect to see continued net inflows and progress in business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

