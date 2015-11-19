BRIEF-Shell says BG deal has received green light from Australian watchdog

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shell
* Deal has received unconditional merger clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
* Deal still waiting the go-ahead from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).
* Shell CEO, Ben van Beurden, described the ACCC approval as “a major step forward for the deal.”
* Shell said that the filing process in China continues to progress well and the deal remains on track for completion in early 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)