BRIEF-Shell says BG deal has received green light from Australian watchdog

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shell

* Deal has received unconditional merger clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

* Deal still waiting the go-ahead from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

* Shell CEO, Ben van Beurden, described the ACCC approval as “a major step forward for the deal.”

* Shell said that the filing process in China continues to progress well and the deal remains on track for completion in early 2016.