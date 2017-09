Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zoncolan ASA :

* Ousdal AS has bought 2,756,591 shares in Zoncolan at 0.40 Norwegian crown per share

* After transaction Ousdal owns 13,403,500 shares in the company, corresponding to 89.98 pct of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon:

