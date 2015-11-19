BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs raises EBIT guidance for FY 2015/2016

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Raises EBIT guidance for 2015/2016

* Now forecasts a slight increase in operating profit (EBIT) for its 2015/16 financial year in comparison to prior year

* Due to higher forecast prices for bioethanol and a balanced result in sugar segment, EBIT forecast for full financial year has again been raised

* With regards to group revenues, Agrana continues to expect stable development (2014/15: 2,493.5 million euros ($2.67 billion))