BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs raises EBIT guidance for FY 2015/2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs raises EBIT guidance for FY 2015/2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Raises EBIT guidance for 2015/2016

* Now forecasts a slight increase in operating profit (EBIT) for its 2015/16 financial year in comparison to prior year

* Due to higher forecast prices for bioethanol and a balanced result in sugar segment, EBIT forecast for full financial year has again been raised

* With regards to group revenues, Agrana continues to expect stable development (2014/15: 2,493.5 million euros ($2.67 billion)) Source text - bit.ly/1Qvz5aY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

