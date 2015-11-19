BRIEF-Edcon plans to normalise fiscal 2016 capex to c.600-700 mln rand

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Edcon Holdings Ltd :

* Pro forma adjusted EBITDA growth of 3.1 pct to 501 million rand for three months ended Sept. 26, 2015

* Last quarter’s cash sales growth increased 5.6 pct, but was offset by a credit sales decline of 7.6 pct

* Capital expenditure decreased by 113 million rand to 157 million rand in Q2 2016

* Has planned to normalise capital expenditure to around 600-700 million rand for fiscal year 2016 of which approximately half is expected to be in expansions