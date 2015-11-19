BRIEF-Hybrigenics to present new in vitro data on inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hybrigenics SA :

* To present new in vitro data on Inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) at ASH conference in the United States

* Inecalcitol inhibits the proliferation in vitro of stem cells of patients with CML in synergy with Imatinib, Nilotinib or Dasatinib

* Inecalcitol alone resulted in the in vitro inhibition of the growth of CML stem cell cultures isolated from 15 out of 18 patients

* Macrophage genes specifically induced in vitro by Inecalcitol were identified as potential biomarkers predictive of the clinical response to Inecalcitol

