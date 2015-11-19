FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hybrigenics to present new in vitro data on inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hybrigenics to present new in vitro data on inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hybrigenics SA :

* To present new in vitro data on Inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) at ASH conference in the United States

* Inecalcitol inhibits the proliferation in vitro of stem cells of patients with CML in synergy with Imatinib, Nilotinib or Dasatinib

* Inecalcitol alone resulted in the in vitro inhibition of the growth of CML stem cell cultures isolated from 15 out of 18 patients

* Macrophage genes specifically induced in vitro by Inecalcitol were identified as potential biomarkers predictive of the clinical response to Inecalcitol

Source text: bit.ly/1SGnGTo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.