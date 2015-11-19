BRIEF-Alpha Bank says book-building for 1.5 bln euros share offering is completed

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank Sa

* Greece’s Alpha Bank said on Thursday it has completed the book-building process related to its 1.5 billion euros offering of new ordinary shares

* The share offering, combined with the outcome of the Liability Management Exercise (LME), will conclude the Capital Raising Plan of the Bank

* It will cover in full its total recapitalisation requirement of Euro 2.5 billion euros under the Adverse Scenario of the SSM’s Comprehensive Assessment, exclusively through private investor participation.

* Alpha Bank set the offer price at Euro 0.04 per new share.

* Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and, together with Barclays, as joint bookrunners.

* BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Nomura and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company are acting as co-lead managers.

* Alpha Finance, Axia Ventures Group and Investment Bank of Greece are acting as Advisors to Alpha Bank. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)