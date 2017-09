Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zoncolan ASA :

* Sjøinvest AS has sold entire holding in Zoncolan, in total 2,721,591 shares, at 0.40 Norwegian crown per share

* Sjøinvest AS is controlled by Zoncolan board member, Pål Caspersen

