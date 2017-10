BRIEF-NeuroSearch 9-month operating loss narrows to DKK 5 million

Nov 19 (Reuters) - NeuroSearch A/S :

* 9-month net loss 4 million Danish crowns ($572,581.92) versus loss 6 million crowns year ago

* 9-month operating loss 5 million crowns versus loss 11 million crowns year ago

* In 2015 expects operating loss in range of 7 million - 9 million crowns

* Provision of 5 million crowns made in 2014 to cover fine company was ordered to pay by Copenhagen City Court and now by Eastern Division of the Danish High Court, is maintained

