FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Volvo says to reduce North America truck production
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 19, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo says to reduce North America truck production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Volvo AB

* Oct truck shipments - in total Volvo Group’s wholly-owned operations delivered 20,193 trucks, which was 2% more than in October 2014

* Says production in North America will be adjusted as a consequence of lower demand and high inventories in distribution channel.

* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for flat Volvo Oct deliveries year/year

* Truck deliveries rose by 15% in Europe and by 6% in North America,while deliveries decreased by 31% in South America and by 3% in Asia

* Expecations where for Europe +16 pct, North America +1 pct, South America -46 pct, Asia -1 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.