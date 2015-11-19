BRIEF-Volvo says to reduce North America truck production

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Volvo AB

* Oct truck shipments - in total Volvo Group’s wholly-owned operations delivered 20,193 trucks, which was 2% more than in October 2014

* Says production in North America will be adjusted as a consequence of lower demand and high inventories in distribution channel.

* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for flat Volvo Oct deliveries year/year

* Truck deliveries rose by 15% in Europe and by 6% in North America,while deliveries decreased by 31% in South America and by 3% in Asia

* Expecations where for Europe +16 pct, North America +1 pct, South America -46 pct, Asia -1 pct.