November 19, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank to establish new Wealth Management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Danske Bank :

* To establish a new business unit, Wealth Management

* The unit will include Danica Pension, Danske Capital and parts of the private banking operations.

* Says new wealth management unit will be responsible for more than 800,000 customers and will have assets under management of more than 900 billion Danish crowns ($128.9 billion)

* The head of Wealth Management will join the Executive Board. Danske Bank has initiated a search process for candidates for the position as head of the new unit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.9824 Danish crowns Copenhagen newsroom

