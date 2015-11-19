BRIEF-Danske Bank to establish new Wealth Management unit

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Danske Bank :
* To establish a new business unit, Wealth Management
* The unit will include Danica Pension, Danske Capital and parts of the private banking operations.
* Says new wealth management unit will be responsible for more than 800,000 customers and will have assets under management of more than 900 billion Danish crowns ($128.9 billion)
* The head of Wealth Management will join the Executive Board. Danske Bank has initiated a search process for candidates for the position as head of the new unit.
$1 = 6.9824 Danish crowns