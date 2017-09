Nov 19 (Reuters) - RCM Beteiligungs AG :

* 9-month group revenue 8.17 million euros ($8.74 million) versus 8.41 million euros year ago

* 9-month profit from ordinary activities 0.76 million euros versus 0.50 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating income increased on-year by more than 0.5 million euros to 0.66 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)