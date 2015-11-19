FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish FSA chief sees no reason to increase capital requirements
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish FSA chief sees no reason to increase capital requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Swedish banks are among the best capitalised banks in Europe and there is no reason to increase capital requirements, the head of Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Thursday.

Sweden has one of the biggest financial sectors in relation to the size of the economy in Europe and authorities have imposed tough rules after the financial crisis for how much capital banks need to hold to offset their borrowing.

“Sweden has set higher capital requirements than almost all countries ... I see no reason today to increase the capital requirements,” Erik Thedeen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, told reporters.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.