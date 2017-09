Nov 19 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA :

* To buy Gruppo PRS’s unit owning periodicals “Novella 2000” and “Visto” for 10,000 euros ($10,682.00) plus a disbursement of 167,000 euros to cover for workforce-related costs

