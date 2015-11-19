FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Danske Andelskassers Bank carries guaranteed rights issue of 66,072,000 new shares
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 3:24 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Danske Andelskassers Bank carries guaranteed rights issue of 66,072,000 new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S :

* Has decided to carry guaranteed rights issue of 66,072,000 new shares of 2 Danish crowns nominal value

* Gross proceeds from the offering will be about 165 million crowns ($23.69 million)

* Shares are offered with pre-emption rights for the bank’s existing shareholders at a ratio of 5:6

* Each existing shareholder will be assigned six (6) subscription rights for each one (1) existing share

* Shares are offered at a fixed price of 2.50 crowns per share for each share of 2 crowns nominal value

* Subscription period for the new shares will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2015

* Has received advance and underwriting commitments to subscribe for the full offer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9651 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.