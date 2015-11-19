BRIEF-USU Software Q3 sales up 15 pct at EUR 16.0 mln

Nov 19 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Q3 EBITDA climbed by 14 pct to 2.0 million euros ($2.13 million)(Q3 2014: 1.8 million euros)

* Increased its sales (IFRS) by 15 pct to 16.0 million euros in Q3 of 2015 (Q3 2014: 13.9 million euros)

* EBIT improved from 1.2 million euros in Q3 of 2014 to 1.4 million euros in Q3 2015

* Reiterates successful implementation of its medium-term planning of sales of more than 100 million euros with an adjusted EBIT margin in excess of 15 pct by 2017

* Q3 consolidated net profit (IFRS) up 48 pct to 2.0 million euros (Q3 2014: 1.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)