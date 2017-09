Nov 19 (Reuters) - Msg Life AG :

* 9-month turnover of 78.7 million euros ($84.08 million) (Sept. 30, 2014: 75.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA of 4.9 million euros (Sept. 30, 2014: 10.0 million euros)

* In current 2015 financial year, Msg Life Group expects turnover of approx. 105.0 million euros and operating EBITDA of roughly 8.0 million euros