FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MHP to exchange treasury shares for 10% shareholding in Zernoproduct MHP
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MHP to exchange treasury shares for 10% shareholding in Zernoproduct MHP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Announces its decision to use MHP shares held in treasury to acquire 10 pct minority shareholding in Zernoproduct MHP

* Says minority shareholder of Zernoproduct will exchange these 1,000,000 shares for 830,511 shares of MHP, which represent 0.79 pct of MHP’s outstanding GDR-share capital

* Says exchange of shares will be structured either through two reciprocal sale and purchase agreements or through share SWAP agreement

* Zernoproduct is a subsidiary of PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MHP Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.