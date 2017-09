Nov 19 (Reuters) - Arbul Entegre :

* Shareholder Fatma Sinem Istikbal transfers 2.2 mln Arbul shares representing 8.31 percent of company to Arif Cerit for a price of 2.2 million lira ($773,286.47)

* Shareholder Arif Cerit’s stake in the company increased to 45.28 percent after transaction

