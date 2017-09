Nov 19 (Reuters) - Internet Media Services SA :

* To deliver aroma-marketing services to CCC.eu Sp. z o.o.

* The deal estimated value is 3.8 million zlotys ($958,797) in period Dec. 1 2015 to Nov. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)