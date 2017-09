Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Q3 2015 revenues of $4.8 million, up 36 pct from previous quarter

* Adjusted Q3 2015 EBITDA loss of $1.6 million, a loss reduction of 0.6 million versus Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)