Nov 20 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Revenue growth in Q3 increased 87 pct compared to same period in prior year

* 9-month increase in revenues by 32 pct to 2.635 million euros ($2.8 million) (9 months 2014: 1.922 million euros)

* 9-month net loss before tax of 9.3 million euros (9 months 2014: loss 8.0 million euros)