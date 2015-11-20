FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Statoil makes minor North Sea oil discovery - NPD
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Statoil makes minor North Sea oil discovery - NPD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) says:

* Statoil Petroleum, operator of production licence 120, has completed drilling of exploration well 34/8-16 S

* Says preliminary calculations of size of discovery are between 0.4 and 1.1 million sm³ of recoverable oil equivalents

* Norwegian petroleum directorate says licensees will consider further development of discovery in context of other potential additional resources

* The well was drilled on the east flank of the Visund field in the northern part of the North Sea, and about 140 km northwest of Bergen

* Other partners include Petoro, ConocoPhillips and Total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.