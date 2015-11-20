BRIEF-Barclays Bank of Kenya reports nine-months group total interest income of 18.54 bln

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd :

* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group total interest income of 18.54 billion shillings versus 17.02 billion shillings year ago

* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.12 billion shillings versus 9.09 billion shillings year ago

* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group net interest income of 15.2 billion shillings versus 14.72 billion shillings last year

* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group earnings per share of 1.18 shillings