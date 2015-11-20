FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays Bank of Kenya reports nine-months group total interest income of 18.54 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays Bank of Kenya reports nine-months group total interest income of 18.54 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd :

* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group total interest income of 18.54 billion shillings versus 17.02 billion shillings year ago

* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.12 billion shillings versus 9.09 billion shillings year ago

* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group net interest income of 15.2 billion shillings versus 14.72 billion shillings last year

* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group earnings per share of 1.18 shillings Source : j.mp/1QxAz4G Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.