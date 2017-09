Nov 20 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis SA :

* Says signs through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewable North America LLC a long-term power purchase agreement with Amazon Web Services Inc.

* Secures project to sell energy produced by 100 MW wind farm in the state of Ohio, with construction expected for 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1MFNOKE

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)