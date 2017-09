Nov 20 (Reuters) - Natixis SA :

* Akuo Energy, French IPP in renewable energy, and the European Investment Bank announce the launch a 329 million euro ($352.1 million) investment programme in favor of renewable energies

* First 5-project phase will be structured by Natixis Energeco Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)