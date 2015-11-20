FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloetta says considers closing Dutch factory
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cloetta says considers closing Dutch factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Says considers closing factory in Dieren, the Netherlands

* Says proposed closure of factory and transfer of production would give rise to one-off costs and capital investments totalling approximately SEK 120 million

* Says sales and procurement from acquisition of Lonka will generate savings of at least SEK 35 million on an annual basis

* Says savings will have a gradual effect in 2016 and in 2017 are expected to contribute to Cloetta’s target of an adjusted EBIT margin of 14 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
