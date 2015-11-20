BRIEF-Cloetta says considers closing Dutch factory

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cloetta AB

* Says considers closing factory in Dieren, the Netherlands

* Says proposed closure of factory and transfer of production would give rise to one-off costs and capital investments totalling approximately SEK 120 million

* Says sales and procurement from acquisition of Lonka will generate savings of at least SEK 35 million on an annual basis

* Says savings will have a gradual effect in 2016 and in 2017 are expected to contribute to Cloetta's target of an adjusted EBIT margin of 14 per cent