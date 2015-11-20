FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrowill Group subsidiary agricultural companies finish their settlement with creditors
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agrowill Group subsidiary agricultural companies finish their settlement with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Says all subsidiary agricultural companies of Agrowill Group successfully fulfill their obligations of restructuring plans

* Says creditors of these agricultural companies today receive remaining 85 percent of their creditor’s amount 1.56 million euros ($1.67 million) according to restructuring plans

* Says 15 percent of their claims creditors of these agricultural companies already received in Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
