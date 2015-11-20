FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bencis and Gimv-XL reach agreement on the sale of Xeikon
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bencis and Gimv-XL reach agreement on the sale of Xeikon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Bencis Capital Partners B.V. and Gimv-XL announce that they entered into an agreement for the sale of XBC B.V., a company that holds a controlling interest in Xeikon N.V. to Flint Group

* Transaction will not impact XBC’s pending claim in squeeze out procedure to acquire 100 percent of shares

* For Gimv-XL, the sale of Xeikon will have a positive impact of 5.2 million euros ($5.6 million) on the equity value at Sept. 30, of which 2.2 million euros for the listed entity Gimv (or 0.09 euro per share)

* No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed

* Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the competition authorities, and is expected to be completed by end of 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1QxOxU7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

