Nov 20 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Sells 1693 apartments in Norrland

* Value is 1.88 billion Swedish crowns ($216.28 million)

* Properties are expected to change hands Feb. 1 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6923 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)