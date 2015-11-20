FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capita to manage loan book and legacy banking with ACCLM
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capita to manage loan book and legacy banking with ACCLM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :

* Has agreed heads of terms for a contract to manage Rabobank owned ACCLM Loan Book activities and legacy banking services

* Contract is worth an estimated 55 million euros (38 million stg) over five years and will start on Feb. 1, 2016

* Total loan book under management on behalf of ACCLM will be comprised of 17,500 loans with a value of about 4 billion euros

* Anticipated around 180 employees will transfer to Capita, which already has a workforce in excess of 1,700 people in Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
