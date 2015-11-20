FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crookes Brothers says conditions relating to claw-back offer fulfilled
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Crookes Brothers says conditions relating to claw-back offer fulfilled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd

* Terms of claw-back offer have now been finalised and all conditions precedent relating to claw-back offer have been fulfilled

* Rationale for claw-back offer is to raise r215 million

* Total of 2 687 500 crookes brothers shares (“claw-back shares”) will be offered in terms of claw-back offer at a claw-back offer price of r80 per claw-back share

* Claw-Back offer does not include right for shareholders to apply for excess claw-back shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
