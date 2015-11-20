FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wifog announces convertible bond issue of SEK 16.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
November 20, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wifog announces convertible bond issue of SEK 16.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wifog (formerly Forestlight Entertainment) :

* Announces convertible bond issue of 16.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.84 million) with preferential rights for the company’s shareholders

* Offer is guaranteed to about 93.8 pct through subscription commitments and external underwriting

* Subscription period runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15

* In addition, has decided on new issue of convertibles with deviation from shareholder’s preferential rights, of a maximum of 6.0 million crowns (over-allotment option) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6801 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.