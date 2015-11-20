BRIEF-Wifog announces convertible bond issue of SEK 16.0 mln

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wifog (formerly Forestlight Entertainment) :

* Announces convertible bond issue of 16.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.84 million) with preferential rights for the company’s shareholders

* Offer is guaranteed to about 93.8 pct through subscription commitments and external underwriting

* Subscription period runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15

* In addition, has decided on new issue of convertibles with deviation from shareholder’s preferential rights, of a maximum of 6.0 million crowns (over-allotment option) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6801 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)