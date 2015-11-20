FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden will not take possession of Borgarfjord 3
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden will not take possession of Borgarfjord 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden will not take possession of Borgarfjord 3

* Kungsleden and Areim have agreed that Kungsleden will not finalise acquisition or take possession of property Borgarfjord 3 in Kista

* Borgarfjord 3 was the smallest of the properties originally part of the portfolio that Kungsleden acquired from Areim in December 2014, and where three properties (Färöarna 3, Borgarfjord 5 and Reykjavik 1) where taken into possession during Q1 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

