Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive’s Fluid Transfer Systems business area has received business awards for the ABC air-brake coupling system totaling 17 million euros ($18.16 million) with average annual revenues of 5.3 million Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)