BRIEF-Rhodes Food FY HEPS more than doubles
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rhodes Food FY HEPS more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Normalised HEPS up 136.9 percent to 87.4 cents per share for full year

* Maiden dividend 24.8 cents per share

* Operating margin was consistent with prior year at 9.6 pct and operating profit increased by 22.6 percent to R289.4 million

* Will continue to drive organic growth in Fresh Foods and Long Life segments, realising benefits in Bull brand and increasing sales in sub-Saharan Africa

* FY turnover up 23.7 percent to R3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
