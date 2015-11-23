FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Netcare FY adjusted HEPS rises 12.6 percent to 189 cents
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Netcare FY adjusted HEPS rises 12.6 percent to 189 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd :

* FY group EBITDA up 13.1 pct to R4.98 billion

* FY adjusted HEPS up 12.6 percent to 189 cents

* FY profit after tax up 16.4 percent to R2.44 billion

* Group revenue rose 6.1 pct to R33.71 billion (2014: R31.78 billion)

* Final dividend per share up 12.5 percent to 54 cents

* Net financial expenses were higher at R467 million compared to R431 million in prior year

* Expect higher growth in demand across our network of services in 2016, driven in part by new hospitals and capacity added in 2015

* In period post year-end to date, patient day growth is tracking in excess of 2 pct

* Planned capital expenditure for 2016 is expected to remain high at approximately R2 billion

* Will continue to evaluate international expansion opportunities that meet its strategic criteria and investment expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.