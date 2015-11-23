BRIEF-Netcare FY adjusted HEPS rises 12.6 percent to 189 cents

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd :
* FY group EBITDA up 13.1 pct to R4.98 billion
* FY adjusted HEPS up 12.6 percent to 189 cents
* FY profit after tax up 16.4 percent to R2.44 billion
* Group revenue rose 6.1 pct to R33.71 billion (2014: R31.78 billion)
* Final dividend per share up 12.5 percent to 54 cents
* Net financial expenses were higher at R467 million compared to R431 million in prior year
* Expect higher growth in demand across our network of services in 2016, driven in part by new hospitals and capacity added in 2015
* In period post year-end to date, patient day growth is tracking in excess of 2 pct
* Planned capital expenditure for 2016 is expected to remain high at approximately R2 billion
* Planned capital expenditure for 2016 is expected to remain high at approximately R2 billion