BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics awarded a CHF 666,240 grant to advance mGluR7 and mGluR4
#Healthcare
November 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics awarded a CHF 666,240 grant to advance mGluR7 and mGluR4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Announced today that it has been awarded a 666,240 Swiss francs ($652,792.48) grant from Swiss commission for technology and innovation (CTI)

* Grant to advance characterization of allosteric modulator therapeutics for neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases

* Will collaborate with group of prof. Ron Stoop at the Center for Psychiatric Neuroscience (CNP), part of Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0206 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

