BRIEF-EFG International net asset growth July - October of 8 pct on annualised basis

Nov 23 (Reuters) - EFG International AG :

* Net new asset growth for the period July - October equivalent to 8 percent on an annualised basis

* Costs to be reduced by 30 million Swiss francs ($29 million), including a reduction in headcount of 200 employees

* Revenue-generating assets under management were 83.4 billion Swiss francs at end-October, up from 80.2 billion Swiss francs at end-June 2015

* H2 underlying net profit will be lower than the level attained in the first half