FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EFG International net asset growth July - October of 8 pct on annualised basis
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EFG International net asset growth July - October of 8 pct on annualised basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - EFG International AG :

* Net new asset growth for the period July - October equivalent to 8 percent on an annualised basis

* Costs to be reduced by 30 million Swiss francs ($29 million), including a reduction in headcount of 200 employees

* Revenue-generating assets under management were 83.4 billion Swiss francs at end-October, up from 80.2 billion Swiss francs at end-June 2015

* H2 underlying net profit will be lower than the level attained in the first half Source text - bit.ly/1LuYvxL Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0206 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.