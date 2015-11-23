FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux says not in settlement discussions with DOJ over GE case
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
November 23, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrolux says not in settlement discussions with DOJ over GE case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux comments on speculations on settlement

* Electrolux says vigorously contests effort by U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to oppose transaction

* Electrolux says is currently not in settlement discussions with DOJ

* Electrolux expects the trial to conclude in December and anticipates that the Court will reach its decision by late this year or in January 2016, and if resolved favorably, it expects to close the transaction soon after such resolution, following regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
