November 23, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Playtech terminates Plus500 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Board announces an update on its proposed acquisitions of Plus500 Ltd

* Has been in active dialogue with FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) in relation to its proposed acquisition of Plus500, including in relation to certain concerns raised by FCA

* Now of view that steps being proposed to address these concerns will not sufficiently satisfy FCA to enable Playtech to obtain FCA’s approval by Dec. 31

* Now withdrawing its change of control application to FCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
