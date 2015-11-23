BRIEF-Playtech terminates Plus500 deal

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* Board announces an update on its proposed acquisitions of Plus500 Ltd

* Has been in active dialogue with FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) in relation to its proposed acquisition of Plus500, including in relation to certain concerns raised by FCA

* Now of view that steps being proposed to address these concerns will not sufficiently satisfy FCA to enable Playtech to obtain FCA’s approval by Dec. 31

* Now withdrawing its change of control application to FCA