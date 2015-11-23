FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Weng Fine Art H1 revenues at EUR 3.63 mln, up 38.5 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG :

* H1 revenues 3.63 million euros ($4 million)- up 38.5 pct compared to the same period last year

* H1 pre-tax profit increased significantly to 571,000 euros, more than twice as much as in the same period of the previous year

* H1 profit after tax of 367,000 euros also increased

* Expects a continuation of this positive trend in 2016, which is also reflected in the gross profit margin, which increased from 59.7 pct to 66.0 pct

* Positive result is already expected for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1jfpyGR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
