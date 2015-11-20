FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gersan Elektrik to issue 10 mln shares for Verusaturk Girisim Sermayesi
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gersan Elektrik to issue 10 mln shares for Verusaturk Girisim Sermayesi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gersan Elektrik :

* To issue nominal value 10 million shares for Verusaturk Girisim Sermayesi through capital increase

* To sell nominal value 10 million shares at 2.64 lira ($0.9353) per share

* Company capital will be increased to 50 million lira from 40 million lira by restricting existing shareholders’ s pre-emptive rights

* 5 million of shares will be listed on the stock exchange other 5 million shares will not

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8225 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
