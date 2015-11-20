BRIEF-Gersan Elektrik to issue 10 mln shares for Verusaturk Girisim Sermayesi

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gersan Elektrik :
* To issue nominal value 10 million shares for Verusaturk Girisim Sermayesi through capital increase
* To sell nominal value 10 million shares at 2.64 lira ($0.9353) per share
* Company capital will be increased to 50 million lira from 40 million lira by restricting existing shareholders’ s pre-emptive rights
* 5 million of shares will be listed on the stock exchange other 5 million shares will not
