Nov 23 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :

* Confirms that it is raising its financial objectives for 2018

* Sees FY 2018 revenue between 450 - 500 million euros ($477 - $530 million)

* Sees 2018 EBITDA margin at 15 percent

* Aims to make over 40 million euros from divestitures by 2018

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)