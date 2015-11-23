FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wincor sees annual cost synergies of $160 mln after Diebold deal
November 23, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wincor sees annual cost synergies of $160 mln after Diebold deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wincor Says Combined Company Will Target Non

* Wincor says Diebold offer values Wincor Nixdorf, including net debt, at approximately $1.8 billion

* Wincor says transaction expected to yield approximately $160 million of annual cost synergies

* Gaap operating margin in excess of 9 percent by the end of the third full year following completion of the transaction

* Wincor says the combined company will be named Diebold Nixdorf, with common shares publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Wincor says no material workforce reductions in Germany beyond existing program as a result of the transaction

* Wincor says Diebold‘S Mattes will be CEO of the combined company

* Wincor says Wincor Nixdorf‘S Heidloff will be president Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
