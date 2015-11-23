FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roche details early data on Atezolizumab combo therapy
#Healthcare
November 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roche details early data on Atezolizumab combo therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Roche Announces Results From A Phase Ib Study Of Cancer Immunotherapy Atezolizumab (Mpdl3280a), Used In Combination With Zelboraf) For Previously Untreated Brafv600 Mutation-positive unresectable or metastatic melanoma

* Adverse events (aes) were manageable and generally reversible

* The study showed that the combination resulted in an objective response rate of 76% (95% confidence interval [ci:] 50.1%-93.2%) of people (n=17), including three complete responders (cr). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)

